Best Earworm

Caroline Smith celebrated her self-rechristening in 2018 as Your Smith with a four-song EP highlighted by this title track, written in L.A. with the songwriting team Nicky Davey. The verses offer a breathy vocal over a soulful backbeat and soft-focus keyboards, but what snags your memory cells is that way Smith stretches out the “a” in that titular “bad” on the chorus. Fitting that a song with lyrics that reference addiction—to cigarettes, to alcohol, to love—should be so hard to shake, though compulsive listening to Your Smith’s music is one habit you shouldn’t try to break.