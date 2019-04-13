Best R&B Artist

“R&B” feels like a narrow term to describe the sound that this renamed collective (originally known as ZuluZuluu) explore on their 2018 album Seeds. But the old Minneapolis Sound was never simply straight-up R&B, so why should the new one be? Proper-T, Just Nine, MMYYKK, elliott., and Greg Grease serve up electronic ripples, soulful improvisations, spacey beats, and incisive rhymes to forge an Afrofuturist groove that rises from many strands of black music—funk, hip-hop, jazz, and, yes, R&B.

