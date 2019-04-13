Best Cocktails

We’ll admit it, we’re suckers for cocktails with clever names. And boy howdy, does the Back Bar at Young Joni have a bunch of them: On the current classifieds-themed menu, there’s Birk’s Tanning Salon Liquidation Sale, Nice Chat at the Y, Sousaphone Player Wanted, I Love New York T-Shirt. Of course, these monikers belong to boozy bevvies with flavor profiles to back ’em up: “Fresh Fruit Caipirinha” and “Seasonal Negroni” might not get you grinning as you peruse the drink list, but order one to go with your wood-fired pizza, and you’ll be smiling by the first sip.

