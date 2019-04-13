Best Brewery

Head brewer Mat Waddell and his team at Wild Mind excel at every single aspect of what a brewery needs to do to thrive in 2019. They respect the classics, they hypebeast shamelessly, and they brew with limitless creativity. Hazy IPAs, wild sours, imperial stouts—Wild Mind pulls them all off with class-leading aplomb. But the seed of their greatness is their fearlessness. Yes, they trend-hop with the best in the industry, but it’s trailblazing beers like their coolship sour or zero IBU IPA that show you this team is out to change Minnesota brewing in ways their peers can’t even anticipate.