Best Skyway Eats

This no-frills Chicago dog stand hidden in a first-floor corner of the Northstar Center is the area’s most underrated snack spot. It’s been around for almost 30 years, hawking a handful of spins on classic Vienna Beef wieners and an imposing selection of milkshakes. Ketchup and hot peppers are the closest the menu gets to a vegetable, but there’s no need to overdress the original on-the-go meal. Running off to meet a client? Take a naked hot dog on a bun. Hate your co-workers? Have some sauerkraut and spicy mustard, you sour kraut. (Owner Dave Magnuson, the self-professed “Grand Poobah of the Weenie World,” has a passion for dad jokes.) Extras include beans and potato salad, popcorn, and chocolate chip cookies—nothing too serious. You may try it because it’s convenient, but you’ll keep coming back for that ballpark feel.