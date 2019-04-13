Best Patio

Illuminated by strands of lights and twinkling candles, the leafy patio at W.A. Frost and Company is a classic that never goes out of style. Stepping out onto its secluded surface feels like tumbling back into the Gilded Age, when the neighborhood was in its heyday and F. Scott Fitzgerald wandered the streets in search of literary inspiration. Linger over the six-course tasting menu, savor an elegant weekend brunch, or sip a glass of wine while indulging in the impressive selection of artisan cheeses—perhaps while delving into a copy of This Side of Paradise.