Best New Brewery

The Duluth brewing scene is like a hydra: For every brewer who’s trained, two new breweries are spawned. Brewer Mark Hugus cut his teeth at Fitger’s Brewhouse before working with brother Ben and GM Andrew Scrignoli to open Ursa Minor in September 2018. From their velvety oatmeal stout—Mark’s Breakfast—to their expertly simple cream ale, Dad Jams, the newly minted brewery shows maturity well beyond its months of production. But that doesn’t mean the Hugus brothers and their team don’t know how to have fun: Ursa Minor has distinguished itself by being unafraid to chuck some levity into the tap list. Belgian dubbel Ewok Cuddles might inspire a giggle, but it’s a serious exhibit of this brewery’s top-class talent.