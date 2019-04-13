Best Prix Fixe Menu

The approachable five-course tasting menu at Tongue in Cheek features inventive preparations with global influences—think a blueberry encapsulation with almonds and basil, potato kimchi cakes, and scallops with squid ink mustard and mushroom mousse. While a couple of dishes are carried over from the main menu, most are only offered via the prix fixe version, which switches up every few months to keep things interesting. Also noteworthy? The all-vegan iteration of the tasting menu shows the same level of imagination and skill, so plant-based eaters can indulge as well.