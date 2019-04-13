Best Margarita

When Tinto Kitchen first moved from its Lake Street location to the quieter intersection of 50th and Penn in south Minneapolis, it took owner Rebecca Illingworth Penichot a full six months to get a liquor license. This was before Minneapolis changed its laws on serving liquor in neighborhood restaurants, so she had to petition the state to be allowed to serve her array of strong, never-too-sweet margaritas. The hard work paid off—for her and for us—and now we can kick back with the Primero Impacto, a strong, top-shelf margarita, or the habanero-spiced Tinto Especial, and laugh at the benighted days when such luxuries were verboten.

