Best Beer (Limited Release)

When Tin Whiskers set out to make the quintessential St. Paul beer, they enlisted the help of vintage candymakers Pearson’s. Their decadent maple, chocolate, and peanut butter porter was picked as the Best Collaboration at the 2018 Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild Autumn Brew Review, so the two St. Paul stalwarts knew they had something special on their hands. Nut Goodie Porter was re-released in cans in October for a short run that had nostalgic trick-or-treaters running to the Liquor Boy with pillowcases outstretched. Many sweet tooths were left unsatisfied, but all is not lost: The two Silver City stewards just released a Salted Nut Roll Ale.