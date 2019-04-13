Best Hot Dog

We defy anyone to find a more thoughtful hot dog menu than the one TILT’s kitchen team has put together. They’ve got a dog topped with cheesy pasta and bread crumbs and chives (the Mac N Cheese Dog), and another oozing with smoky Gruyere, smokier onions, and bacon (the O.G.B.). Want spicy? Get the Volcano Dog. Sweet? That’s the Cider Maker, with Sociable Cider Werks apple chutney. Surprising? How ’bout a hot dog boasting chimichurri and mozz, or one with a kimchi-Kewpie Mayo combo? If that still isn’t good enough, then build your own, piling an all-beef Peterson Craft Meats base with your choice of more than 30 (!) different toppings.