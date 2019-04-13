Best Dessert

Have you ever seen a cake that’s better looking than most people? Step into Thirsty Whale, and you’ll feast your eyes on dozens of them. The newish North Side bakery churns out downright gorgeous spongy and sugary treats. You can walk in and pluck one from the case, but you might want to plan a little, because this place does show-stopping custom orders of all kinds: towering wedding cakes flecked with fresh flowers, a geode cake with glittering gemstones rippling down its marbled side, an owl-shaped one with icing feathers so realistic you’ll swear you hear it hooting. Hoo? Hoo? Thirsty Whale Bakery, that’s who.