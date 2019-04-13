Best Speakeasy

There isn’t a sign, but the Victrola at the base of the stairs serves as a tip-off that some vintage-style partying is going on behind the door. Stillwater’s subterranean speakeasy recreates the half-illicit, half-luxurious atmosphere of the 1920s, with exposed brick walls, dim lighting, and crystal chandeliers. Settle into one the velvet sofas at the back and peruse a menu with drinks that would have been familiar to Prohibition-era imbibers: the Last Word, the Aviation, the Negroni. Or try one of the more contemporary house cocktails, like the Drink of Northern Aggression—a warming blend of bourbon, orange, cinnamon, and chai. Don’t worry: The police won’t show up to seize the stills. It just feels like they might.