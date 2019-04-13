Best Ethiopian Restaurant

Are you looking for deeply spiced tibs and meltingly tender cabbage? Injera that’s defiantly fluffy even when soaked with sauce from ater kik and siga wat? Look no further than the Red Sea. An impressive destination on its own, it’s also ideal for a pre-show meal if you’re headed to nearby Mixed Blood or the Cedar or Nomad. It’s a vegetarian paradise of simmering samplers, curries, and meat-free sambusas; meat dishes are hearty, colorful, and rich. Order a few platters and some Ethiopian beer, and settle in to feast.