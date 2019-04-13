Best Mediterranean Restaurant

Good things come in blue-and-white paper packages. We’re talking, of course, about gyros at the Naughty Greek: handheld, scarfable wonders of squishy pita wrapped around spit-turned pork or chicken or beef or falafel—with fries inside! Prefer to split a few small plates? We can respect that choice. Especially when said plates are only about five bucks each and include the miraculous honey-drizzled Baked Greek Feta. Don’t sleep on the salty, seasoned Naughty Fries, either, topped with feta and served with a side of sinfully good dipping cheese. Sometimes good things come on top of blue-and-white paper, too.