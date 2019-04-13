Best Bar Food

The Lowbrow has the appetizer game on lock: Bison chili cheese fries are a blessing and the nachos come piled high with toppings. They also know how to crank out quality burgers with interesting flavor combos (hello fried pickles) and spot-on topping ratios (read: It’s not a burger that requires an unhinged jaw). And without an upcharge, instead of fries you can get a vinegary side salad with a tart dressing that works well at balancing the rich burger. But best of the bar snacks are the jalapeño poppers, which you can order individually (!) on the side. They’re dead-simple—fresh jalapeños, sliced open and stuffed with cream cheese before being dipped into batter and fried—but these treats are perfectly crisp and pack some serious heat since the seeds aren’t removed. With each bite closer to the stem, the sweat starts to pour from your brow and your nose starts to twitch. Unfortunately for you, they’re so good you can’t. stop. eating.