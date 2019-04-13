Best Ice Bar

With a sparkling ice cube trellis and multi-hued light show, the Lex’s rooftop ice bar is pretty enough to make even the most diehard winter skeptic crack a smile. Snap a photo in the hulking, frozen throne and play a round of tabletop curling, a riff on shuffleboard with hockey pucks in lieu of curling stones. After finishing off a whiskey-spiked cider, snag a spot by the fireplace in the dining room downstairs and work the feeling back into your fingertips over another round.