Best Bloody Mary

Sure, sometimes less is more. But sometimes, more is more. Especially when it comes to brunch cocktails. And while there are plenty of places in town to get bottomless mimosas with your eggs benny, bottomless bloodies are a rarer, more enticing surprise. The Bird’s got ’em: During weekend brunching hours, fork over a mere $10 (so long as you’re buying food), and you’ll be treated to a never-ending stream of spicy-savory hangover helper. You could be sweating and stretching through a Sunday morning yoga class—but isn’t this a more enjoyable way to get the blood flowing?

