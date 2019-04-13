Best Wine Bar

With over 300 bottles hailing from all across Italy, Terzo has a wine program that will please every palate. There’s an impressive by-the-glass selection, which rotates frequently and focuses on classic and intriguing sips from various regions. Then there’s Terzo’s setting: This intimate bar will have you looking over your shoulder to make sure you didn’t stumble in off some Venetian side street. Swing by during happy hour for ch glasses and tasty Italian bar snacks such as arancini, olives, and chips with aioli, and you’ll find yourself yearning to linger over another glass of prosecco. It’s the littlest Italy, right here in Minneapolis.