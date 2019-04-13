Best Mexican Restaurant

Believe it: Tucked unassumingly into the window-lined storefront of Bobby & Steve’s Auto World in south Minneapolis is some of the city’s finest Mexican food. From humble beginnings as a food truck (still in operation nearby), Taqueria Victor Hugo has expanded to a counter service set-up, with an impressive bar of salsas and fixins, and a casual but spacious dining area. The guy at the griddle keeps a tight menu of tacos, quesadillas, burritos, tortas, and alambres, filled with your choice from a formidable lineup of braised meats. The barbacoa is excellent, heaped high on doubled-up corn tortillas. For a special treat, come on Saturday or Sunday and grab a bowl of pozole or menudo while they last.

