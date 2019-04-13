Best Late Night Eats

Open 24 hours on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, La Hacienda will satisfy your 3 a.m. tacos al pastor craving. Prepare to be dazzled by the glistening meat cones topped with juicy pineapple slices, begging to be slid into soft corn tortillas and topped with chopped onion, cilantro, and a lime wedge for squeezin’. Or, grab a fat torta, the size of two fists, stuffed to the edges with meats and melted cheese and toasted to a crisp golden brown. Suck it all down with a horchata, and you’ll be crawling into bed with a full belly and wide smile.