Best Ice Cream

Science ain’t always sweet. (We’ve seen it tank the GPA of many a promising liberal arts student.) But in the case of Sweet Science founder and chef Ashlee Olds, it’s never been sweeter. Olds puts her food science background to work, concocting small-batch, creative flavors with organic sugar and real fruit. It’s a time-intensive undertaking that pays big dividends when it comes to creating bold, flavorful frozen treats. In the last year, the scoop shop—once available only at pop-ups and in grocery store freezer aisles—has debuted two brick-and-mortar locations of its own, meaning this gourmet ice cream is easier to find than ever. Stop by Keg and Case and get a flight, because you’ll want to sample at least five flavors. Or ten.

Readers’ Choice: Izzy’s Ice Cream