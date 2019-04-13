Best Pancakes

Taste of Scandinavia’s Swedish pancakes are eggy and paper-thin, more akin to a crepe than your standard American flapjack. But while the Swedes tend to be content with a simple garnish of lingonberries (and maybe some powdered sugar), this stateside version piles on the raspberry jam, bananas, strawberries, and whipped cream. Dessert for breakfast? Absolutely. But the pancakes are up to the task, their delicate appearance belying a pleasantly chewy texture and rich flavor that holds its own under the bounty of toppings.

