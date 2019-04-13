Best Pizza

You know that person you hate because they’re good at everything they try? That’s Surly Brewing, baby! As if it wasn’t enough to have one of the biggest, coolest taprooms in town, plus a roster of beers that keeps getting better and an annual festival so big they moved it to Wisconsin, now they’ve gone and opened our new favorite pizzeria. And oh, those flavors: The creamy clam-and-garlic Pioneer Hitchhiker. The herbaceous roasted mushrooms atop the Mama Fratelli. The sweet pepper/hot pepper dance that’s happening on the honey-drizzled I’m Your Daddy, with those crispy pepperonis curling upwards like the beginnings of a smile… Ugh, no, you know what? We do resent them after all. No one should get to do so many things so well. Screw you, Surly.

