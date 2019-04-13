Best Airport Eats

Terminal 2 may have fewer dining options than its counterpart, but it’s smaller and less crowded—and it has Surdyk’s Flights. Need a sandwich to go? They’ve got some of the best in the game. Want a glass of cava, an Old Fashioned, or a beer? Sidle up to the bar or relax on their “patio.” Evoking the spirit of their spacious store in Northeast is no simple feat, but from the charcuterie to the hefty sandwiches to the wall of wines, they’ve gathered a thoughtfully curated combo of the best they have to offer. And the wine flights! From $15-$22 for three pours, the flights are a mini wine education in themselves. Surdyk’s makes your trip through the airport just a little more refined. As air travel should be.