Best Farmers Market

While the location has shifted over the years, downtown St. Paul has been home to a farmers market since 1853, when buying local was the only option (and when Minnesota wasn’t even a state yet). Today, the Lowertown extravaganza has the friendly feel of a neighborhood market, plus a dizzying selection of produce, farmstead cheeses, colorful bouquets, and small-batch artisan products like granola and hot sauce. All of this bounty is locally grown, too—and since no reselling is allowed, you know those technicolor heirloom tomatoes you’re admiring are coming directly from the farmer who grew them.