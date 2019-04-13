Best Seafood

No one needs to tell you that Smack Shack’s lobster rolls are on point—rich with meaty chunks of crustacean, they’re what launched the eatery from food truck to brick-and-mortar building in 2013. But while lobster may be the initial claw—er, draw (where else can diners get it in the form of bisque, poutine, or guacamole?), don’t overlook the other pescatarian options. You could go sophisticated, letting the halibut with lemon beurre blanc sauce glide across the taste buds, but you might have more fun if you gather a gang of buds, tie on some bibs, and spring for the seafood boil: a tangle of crab legs, shrimp, corn, and potatoes. (And, yes, lobster.)