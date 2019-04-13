Best International Grocery Store

Shuang Hur has everything you need when it comes to Vietnamese and Southeast Asian cuisine, from bitter melon to kimchi to a rainbow of cuts of meat and live lobsters—plus a buckwild flavor of potato chip you may not have known existed. Take some time to explore the packed, narrow aisles. You’ll need it to take everything in, and to process the mere steps necessary to go from frozen bao buns to colorful tubs of tea jellies and everything in between. And if you prefer to stay on the other side of the Mississippi, you can check out Shuang Hur’s smaller location in Minneapolis’ Whittier neighborhood.