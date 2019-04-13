Best Party Bar

Truck Park, with its food hall-style array of picnic tables, food trucks, and a central bar, is just big enough to get lost in. Which means it’s the ideal place to: show up with your friends, buy your friends a drink, get separated from your friends, have a street taco, find your friends at the grilled cheese truck, split a grilled cheese, go back to the bar, lose your friends again, and run into them 30 minutes later as they’re trying to devour the same 15-pound ice cream sandwich. The phalanx of food trucks makes you feel like you’re at an outdoor concert but with the benefit of being indoors on a cold Minnesota night, and will inevitably have you pinballing back and forth between ribs, fried chicken, and cocktails. Prepare to eat too much, drink too much, and find something funny written on one of the bathroom doors.