Best Tea Shop

Sencha’s Uptown location proves that coffee shops don’t have a monopoly in the cool hangout department. Sencha offers live music, walls adorned with works by local artists, and a funky tin ceiling. There’s an encyclopedic binder of loose-leaf options with names like Fellini’s Folly and Casablanca Twist, and watching a staffer spin the chandelier-style shelf of tea canisters to locate the right one is half the fun. The menu also features tea lattes, blended tea drinks, and iced teas—go wild and add unique flavors like kumquat, taro, or cantaloupe, plus a scoop of pearls made with local honey.