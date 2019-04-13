Best Bar Trend

Vulnerable person walks into a bar. Nothing scandalous happens. It’s not a good joke, but it’s an increasingly sought-after outcome for women, people of color, LGBTQ folks, people with disabilities—anyone who doesn’t look like they want to spend all night fighting and scoring chicks in the bar from Road House. There’s progress being made along these lines, at least anecdotally. Bouncers aren’t the only ones watching out for at-risk customers. Guys who say shitty things or act badly are getting called out, both in person and online. Sometimes they’re kicked out or 86’ed entirely, or see their reputations ruined. Same goes for bar owners and staffers who don’t act right. The only thing quicker than a bartender’s hands is justice.