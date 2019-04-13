Best Vegan

A certain calm washes over you as you step into Seed Cafe. The clean white paint, the warm wooden accents, the plant life everywhere… maybe it’s permeating through the walls from Seed Cafe’s sister business, the nearby Modo Yoga. Modo’s freshly opened vegan breakfast-lunch-and-dinner counterpart is a lake-adjacent oasis; you’ll hardly realize you’re in a shopping center as you sip a zesty Golden Milk Latte or cappuccino. In more of an unwinding mood? There’s beer, bubbly, and rosé for that. By the time you tuck into a cheesy chickpea frittata, protein-packed rice bowl, or spicy kimchi sandwich, you’re fully blissed out—belly feeling as good as your soul does.