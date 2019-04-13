Best Thai Restaurant

A mainstay of the downtown St. Paul lunch scene, Ruam Mit Thai accepts the midday influx of workers with ease. A starter of spring rolls—packed with fresh vegetables and accompanied by a savory, peanut-laden sauce—are the go-to appetizer. Order them with or without meat, an option that extends to pretty much all of the entrees, meaning vegetarians have a wealth of choices. Curries are deep with flavor, and vegetable stir-fries are crisp and dressed with savory pools of sauce scented with ginger, garlic, soy, and fish sauce. This food is the perfect pick-me-up, whether you’re on your lunch break or out for dinner.