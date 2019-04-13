Best Hangover Cure

Only a precise formula worthy of its own periodic table can cure a hangover once the point of utter devastation has been reached, and a to-go Vietnamese coffee from Quang Restaurant happens to possess this exact alchemy. Its wonders include rocket-fuel levels of caffeination (for post-nap), smoothed out by enough sweetened condensed milk to patch that electrolyte deficit, plus ice to make it all chuggable. (And possibly hydrating?) The magic potion takes 90 seconds to prepare, and comes in a hermetically sealed sippy-cup made for slinking home before a little snooze. Before going full-Gollum, grab a banh mi—or any of the myriad starchy goodies surrounding the register—with which to fill that looming gastrointestinal void upon waking.