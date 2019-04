When the Foshay Tower opened in 1929, the 27th floor was part of the owner’s private suite, decked out with mahogany and marble and boasting 360-degree views of the city. Today, the space is a luxe cocktail lounge, but its views are still unparalleled. True, the drinks are pricey, but it’s worth nursing at least one or two for the chance to gaze out the windows at the city below and feel like a high roller for the evening.