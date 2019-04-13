Best Food Truck

Thank goodness Potter’s has multiple food trucks to feed the masses, camping out at breweries, pulling up to parks, and imbuing city corners with a little Cornish flair. What’s better than feeling a pasty’s flaky dough between your teeth? The sensation as the tender shell gives way to marvelously sauced meats or vegetables, juices soaking into and flavoring the dough? Though not much bigger than a hand, each pasty is a meal in itself, meaning one will do you for lunch in the park or dinner at a taproom. A ginger mint limeade or one of the Vietnamese coffees should round out your meal.

Readers’ Choice: Potter’s Pasties