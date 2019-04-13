Best Fine Dining

Break the stranglehold western Europe has on fine dining! What about ancient Mexican cooking traditions makes them any less sophisticated in flavor or presentation than a platter of garlicky snails? Fie, we say! Popol Vuh is here to prove that point in a most delicious fashion. Chef Jose Alarcon offers a four-course tasting menu ($45) of the elevated Mexican food he’s serving, from steak tartare on house-made masa tortillas to opah fish in vegan guajillo sauce. Shifting his focus with the seasons, Alarcon captures an of-the-moment spirit that makes each meal feel special. Drink polished mezcal cocktails by the glow of the wood-fired grill, and enjoy an upscale dining experience unlike any other in the Twin Cities.