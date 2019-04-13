Best Vietnamese Restaurant

Eat Street doesn’t end at 28th. Tucked behind a laundromat and adjacent to the Nicollet Kmart parking lot, Pho Tau Bay is isolated from the Vietnamese Walk of Fame that is Pho 79, Jasmine 26, Quang, and My Huong, but the distance is in more than geography. Not only does Pho Tau Bay excel in 20 varieties of pho, but the menu is balanced with tender pork cuts served with cold vermicelli or over broken rice, homestyle rice porridge, and the most unforgettable fried egg rolls in the Twin Cities. Just beware the cursed horse painting that hangs above Table 5.