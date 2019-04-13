There is no greater remedy for all your troubles than a steaming bowl of pho, and Pho 79 provides one of the best. The pho tái gau is the traditional fragrant broth with rice noodles and thin slices of beef and fat brisket, the slices offering a bit of chew while the brisket melts on the tongue, a nice meaty balance. A small plate of crisp Thai basil, jalapeño slices, and bean sprouts add crunch and heat to the rich meal. Pho 79’s charm lies in its consistency: No matter what chaos is happening in the world, you know you can find a piping-hot bowl of pho that arrives at the table quickly, ready to warm your heart and soul.