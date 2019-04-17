Best Beer Trend

You know what’s better than eating a double-fudge cupcake? Drinking one. This was the year brewers finally got it and started chucking every sugary adjunct they could find into their dark beers to emulate a fresh-baked dessert. Fuck a mocha stout: Barrel Theory is pitching baklava into their mash tun. Even Surly got in on the fun, turning tiramisu into an obnoxiously fun limited release. Sure, the brew days on these malt-heavy monstrosities are long, but the yield is a pint of heaven.