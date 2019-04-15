Best Pop-Up

With something of a soul food boom going on in the Twin Cities right now (see: Funky Grits, Mama Sheila’s, Soul Bowls), Onyx Culinary Collective still manages to add something a little different to the conversation. The pop-up brings a taste of the South to north Minneapolis—events are held in the Breaking Bread Cafe & Catering space—where last summer’s series “The Evolution of African Cuisine” highlighted everything from Prince’s favorite foods to the power of shared family traditions. OCC hopes to bring attention to the fact that Minnesota has few black-owned restaurants and lift up African American chefs—and they’re doing it with some damn good food.