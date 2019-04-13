Best Neighborhood Grocery

We Minnesotans are a proud people, but even our beloved North Star State isn’t perfect. Take, for example, the fact that we’re among the lowest-ranked in the nation when it comes to food access. It’s a systemic problem that requires innovate solutions, and that’s where North Market shines. For the last year and a half, the new nonprofit grocer in the Camden neighborhood of north Minneapolis—among America’s largest federally designated food deserts—has provided nutritious and affordable food, wellness services, and health programs to a community in need. It’s a place to get environmentally friendly bulk goods and take a yoga class, all under one roof. And that makes us proud to be Minnesotans all over again.