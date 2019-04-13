Best Vegetarian

The cuisines of India and Nepal offer bountiful vegetarian choices, and Namaste Cafe is no exception. There’s always a vegetarian curry option for the daily lunch box special, a bargain that includes a serving of vegetables, helping of beans, raita, and dessert. For dinner, try the richly spiced Punjabi spinach paneer, and don’t forget to order a garlic paratha and cup of housemade chai on the side. While some selections are traditional and others are house creations, the throughline is the focus on balanced flavor and quality ingredients.