Though not technically a local—the chain began in Chicago before spreading to Minnesota and six other states—Naf Naf has staked a claim to best lunch in the Twin Cities by virtue of its geographic footprint alone. With locations in downtown Minneapolis (three!), Eagan, Stadium Village, Maple Grove, the Mall of America, and beyond, the Mediterranean fast-casual spot is an easy yes to the question: “Is it worth it to buy my lunch today?” Besides, the hefty chicken shawarma platter costs less than $10. That’s a steal for this portion of tender marinated chicken, hummus, crispy falafel, fluffy pita, rice, and veggies.

