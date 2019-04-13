Best Happy Hour (After Work)

A swanky downtown steakhouse might not scream “bargain,” but the happy hour deals at Murray’s in Minneapolis make it a penny-pincher’s paradise. From 4 to 7 p.m. every weekday, the lounge offers $4-$5 pints of the good stuff (Fulton, Surly, Steel Toe), $5-$6 glasses of wine, and $4-$8 cocktails, including a mean $6 martini. The food is equally frugal: Get a platter of fat smoked chicken wings for $6, a basket of truffle fries and four dipping sauces for $5, sliders for $4 a pop, or a steak burger with chips for $10. It’s not just day-drinking fun; it’s good financial sense.

