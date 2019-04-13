Best Transformation

Muffuletta was a beloved presence in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood for four decades, ahead of its time on local-sourcing and farm-to-table trends. It was the first restaurant in the local Parasole chain, which now operates Manny’s, Prohibition, and Salut, among others. But a while before it closed at the end of 2017, the space was looking a bit... dingy. Dull. Tired. Now it’s clean, bright, and lively, and that’s thanks to the opening of Nico’s Taco Bar on Como last fall. The new large bar adds a friendly vibe, and the white-and-teal color scheme features pretty cut-out accents. But this second location for Nico’s is doing more than resurrecting a great space that includes a delightful patio: It’s also serving up some of the Twin Cities’ best Mexican food (try the pozole) and an impressive array of 100 percent agave tequilas.