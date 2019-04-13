Best Service

Can the wee Mucci’s help the fact that lots of people want to eat its tasty food? No. But the staff can help how they treat you while you wait for a table, and in this regard, Mucci’s is tops. Not only do they factor the waitlist into their accommodations—leave your phone number, grab a drink at one of the nearby bars, come back when they call you—their warm demeanor is an inducement to relax, to make the wait part of the experience. Once you’re seated, the customer-focused service only continues. Owner Tim Niver has spent more than 30 years in hospitality, and it shines through every detail of this St. Paul gem. On a late-night visit, we were thrice encouraged to stay as long as we liked, even as the crew was tidying up. (We were far too Midwestern to take them up on it, but the offer was genuine.)

