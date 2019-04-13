Best Ramen

Moto-i’s ramen bowls lean on the dense side, like clenched fists made of fresh, firm noodles packed with delicious trimmings—pickled red onion, marinated mushrooms, crispy duck skin—that could stand alone in quality. While it’s difficult to find a richer, more aromatic shoyu broth than the one available at Moto-i, it’s the brothless ensembles of roasted pork and fried tofu that distinguish this ramen menu from anything else the Twin Cities is serving up. Moto-i wants to do more than provide tasty iterations of classic flavors. Its lineup makes a principled statement for bold seasoning, a gratifying aesthetic, and the continual evolution of age-old comfort food. (Doesn’t hurt that brunch specials include two-for-one bloody Marys and mimosas.)

