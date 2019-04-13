Best Diner

Mickey’s Diner is the best because nearly everything about it is a step above the rest. It never closes, and breakfast is always available. It has a downtown location, yet also a free parking lot. Its art deco railcar structure? So much cooler than a regular old building. The fluffy pancakes, juicy burgers, and throwback phosphate floats are all classically delicious. The flat-top geniuses here have even figured out how to improve on that quintessential diner food, hash browns: They add perfectly grilled onion, green pepper, and ham and call the result Potatoes O’Brien. This 80-year-old gem of a diner is an old reliable in the best way.

Readers’ Choice: Mickey’s Diner