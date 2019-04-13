Best Bagels

Owned by the folks behind Saint Dinette and Mucci’s Italian, Lyn-Lake’s Meyvn had a lot going for it. (Rosé on tap! Fancy cocktails! Killer bloodies! Fried chicken!) But their bread and butter? That would be the bagels and schmears. These wood-fired rings of heaven are crispy-crunchy on the outside and chewy-fluffy on the inside. You could go with a platonic-ideal plain, or choose from everything, garlic and onion, sesame, and brown sugar varieties. But because god isn’t real, this solid Jewish deli-slash-bagel shop announced it’s closing on April 21. The good news is you’ll still be able to get these circular snacks at Kowalski’s (phew!), and a recent Instagram post from the team promises they have “some exciting new things coming as well.” Maybe we don’t have to renounce our faith just yet.